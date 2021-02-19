Advertisement

WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks skids off interstate ramp

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – A suspected drunken driver plunged her vehicle off an interstate bridge this week.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras caught the moment 27-year-old Kelce Brianna Gold launched off a freeway snowbank on the side of the road early Sunday.

Her vehicle then bounced off another interstate ramp below it before landing on the ground.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Gold survived the crash and has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

The accident is the second time in two weeks that Wisconsin DOT cameras have captured images of a vehicle tumbling off an interstate ramp.

An earlier video shows a red truck hitting a snowbank and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet to the ground below.

That driver also survived, and authorities took him to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase
Silver Thread Map
Two more stretches of Colorado roads added to the National Scenic Byways system
Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street
Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
Grand Junction Fire Department
Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge

Latest News

White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity
When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, it was agreed the...
It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals
President Joe Biden to Munich Conference: The relationship between the U.S. and Europe is key...
Biden: US-Europe partnership key to security, prosperity
U.S. death toll from avalanches reaches 27