One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that killed one person and injured multiple others at a party in Grand Junction on Friday night.

Our crew on scene says the shooting happened just after midnight at a residence in the 1000 block of Teller Ave, where a large party was being held. Our crew says that most of the party-goers were college-aged individuals.

Grand Junction Police say they responded immediately after the first calls of shots fired came in. Police say the reporting party stated that unknown suspects fired shots into the house and several victims were injured.

Upon arrival, police say multiple adult victims were located in the house with apparent gunshot wounds, with injuries ranging in severity. Three victims were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and one victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police also say that the suspect(s) were no longer on scene when they arrived.

Later on, one subject was detained near I-70 in Fruita by Colorado State Patrol and has been transported to the police department to be interviewed. The subject’s relation to the incident has yet to be released. Police say at this time it is unknown how many suspects were involved.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after appropriate notifications have been made.

“Residents of the 1000 Block of Teller Ave should expect to see a presence of law enforcement for several hours as the scene is processed and evidence is collected,” says the Grand Junction Police Department in a release. “Traffic in the area may be rerouted during the investigation. Detectives will continue to conduct interviews with multiple witnesses to develop a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Police also are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707. Additionally, if anyone believes they may have captured any part of this crime on home surveillance or doorbell cameras, please contact the police department.

