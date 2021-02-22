Advertisement

Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Monday against the founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia alleges that Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion, a voting technology company that has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Dominion’s lawsuit accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit calls the “Big Lie” that the company stole the election.

“No amount of money can repair the damage that’s been done by these lies, which are easily disproved. Hundreds of documented audits and recounts have proven that Dominion machines accurately counted votes. We look forward to proving these facts in a court of law,” the lawsuit says.

Lindell and MyPillow’s general counsel, Doug Wardlow, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

Lindell, known as the “MyPillow Guy” from his TV commercials, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that he would not let up on his claims against Dominion. That was before he released a documentary-style video, which Dominion calls “cartoonish,” that repeated and elaborated on his unproven claims.

Lindell told the AP: “You bring it on, Dominion, because I want everybody to see.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
The clinic was available to anyone registered with the Western Colorado VA
Western Slope veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination clinic
The Clifton Fire Department responded to a Saturday night incident near Murdoch's
Travel trailer fire in Clifton
Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase
Out of state winter weather affecting vaccine shipments into the valley

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Norway’s National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard...
Norway museum: Munch wrote ‘madman’ sentence on ‘The Scream’