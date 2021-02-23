Clifton Water District office closed until 1 p.m. on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Clifton Water District office at 510 34 Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The closure will be temporary while contractors perform an electrical service upgrade to the facility as a part of an expansion and renovation project currently underway.

The district says that customer service representatives will remain available by telephone at 434-7328 for emergencies and routine service requests.

The Drive-thru for customer payments will also be closed to allow contractors to work in the area.

The District’s Drop Box will remain available to customers just needing to drop off a payment.

While the power is out, Customer Service Representatives will have limited access to computerized account and billing information. Once the power is restored the office functionality will be restored for the remainder of the day and customers requesting account and billing information will be contacted.

This is a temporary closure that affects the District’s Administrative Offices only.

For any questions, contact Dale Tooker, Manager, at the Clifton Water District Office at 970- 434-7328.

