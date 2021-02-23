Grand Valley Power Scholarship Applications Due March 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Applications for the Grand Valley Power’s Hometown Scholarship Program are due March 1 with the exception of the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship, which is due June 1.

Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $2,000 and one of the scholarships is renewable for up to four years, worth $8,000 if awarded. Applications can be submitted by mail, in-person or online.

Each year, Grand Valley Power awards over $20,000 in scholarship funds to local students. Since 1996 the company has given back $210,000 to local youth for future education and training.

If you have any questions about the scholarship program or its requirements, email scholarships@gvp.org or call 970-242-0040.

