GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Saphire Cervantes visited with Nick Kirchhof, the Colorado Rare Action Network’s ambassador, to talk about its upcoming Rare Disease Day Event.

Rare Action Network’s mission is to connect and empower a network of individuals and organizations with the resources and training needed to become effective advocates for rare diseases through national and state based initiatives across the United States.

The Colorado Rare Action Network is inviting the public to join patients, families, caregivers and other rare disease community members to a virtual event that provides insight into challenges faced by rare disease patients and their families. The virtual event is on Feb. 24 from 12 PM to 1:30 PM.

If you would like to sign up for this event, you can fill out the form linked below.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.