Recent snow has helped local water supply

Ute Water
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent series of snowstorms has helped Mesa County’s water supply.

Ute Water serves over 85,000 customers, primarily using water from two reservoirs on the Grand Mesa. Snow, in particular, helps their supply, although usable water levels are still lower than average.

According to Ute Water, 2020 had the fourth-worst drought in Colorado’s history.

“The February storms helped our snowpack and our watersheds tremendously,” says Andrea Lopez, External Affairs Manager for Ute Water, adding, “we are not necessarily out of the clear.”

Even the beginning of this winter did not have much snow, which was concerning to Ute Water following last year’s drought. Lack of runoff from the snowpack could lead to a water shortage and increased risk of fire, as it did in 2020.

Ute Water says they are already preparing in case similar drought conditions occur in 2021.

