Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle causing traffic closures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is on scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle.
Police say the accident occurred near 30 1/4 Road and D 1/2 Road and that both lanes are shut down at 30 Road.
In a statement, police said, “Two juveniles were crossing northbound on D ½ Rd at an unmarked crosswalk when a truck collided with the pedestrians. Both juveniles were injured and transported to the hospital. At this time, it is believed that the injuries are non-life-threatening. The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries. There have been no citations as of right now and the investigation remains ongoing.”
