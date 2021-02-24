Colorado Parks and Wildlife Releases Educational Video Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is promoting a new four-part educational video series on mountain lions.

Reported sightings of mountain lions are increasing and there have been a couple of high-profile attacks in the last two years, so Colorado Parks and Wildlife is addressing the challenge moving forward of balancing decreasing habitats and growing human populations with this video series.

The video series is available on Youtube and addresses mountain lion biology and history, mountain lion habitat and human expansion, hunting and what to do if you encounter a mountain lion. It also focuses on the protection and management of mountain lions.

As people continue to expand into mountain lion habitats, human-lion interactions will continue to occur. CPW estimates there are between 3,800 to 4,400 independent/mature mountain lions in Colorado.

