Delta County to transition into Level Blue

(Mesa County Public Health)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County was notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the county has been moved to Blue “Caution” level of the State’s COVID-19 dial due to a decrease in COVID-19 transmission.

What does this mean for Delta County?

- Personal Group Gatherings: Up to 10 from no more than 2 households

-Restaurants: 50% capacity up to 175 indoors with 6 ft. between parties. Outdoors per guidance

-Last Call: 12 am

- Non-critical manufacturing: 50% capacity up to 175

- Offices: 50% capacity

- Gyms and Fitness Centers: 50% capacity up to 175

- Group Sports and Camps: 50 person cap per activity

- Personal Services: 50% capacity up to 50 people

- Indoor seated and unseated events and entertainment – 50% capacity up to 175

- Outdoor seated and unseated events and entertainment – 50% capacity up to 250 people

