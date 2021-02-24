Advertisement

Nada Culver to be temporary Deputy Director at BLM

(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - The Bureau of Land Management announced that an attorney who previously worked on agency issues for environmental groups will serve as the new deputy director.

The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday reported that the Department of the Interior said Nada Culver will effectively run the agency for the short term, replacing former agency director William Perry Pendley.

The department said Culver’s new position is the first in the succession order, so she will perform delegated duties of the director. Pendley also occupied that role.

The director position is subject to a Senate confirmation process following nomination by the president. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone as director.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle causing traffic closures
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded in late-night shooting in Grand Junction, suspect at large
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

One arrested following standoff in Clifton
Standoff
Standoff situation in Clifton
Delta County to transition into Level Blue
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope