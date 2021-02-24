Nada Culver to be temporary Deputy Director at BLM

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - The Bureau of Land Management announced that an attorney who previously worked on agency issues for environmental groups will serve as the new deputy director.

The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday reported that the Department of the Interior said Nada Culver will effectively run the agency for the short term, replacing former agency director William Perry Pendley.

The department said Culver’s new position is the first in the succession order, so she will perform delegated duties of the director. Pendley also occupied that role.

The director position is subject to a Senate confirmation process following nomination by the president. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone as director.

