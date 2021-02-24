Advertisement

One arrested following standoff in Clifton

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff Office Deputies and the SWAT team had to force their way into a home in Clifton home on Tuesday night after a lengthy standoff with a suspect.

After several hours of not complying with deputies commands, tear gas was deployed and deputies entered the house on Coronado Way near E Road. Deputies then were able to enter the residence and arrest the suspect without further incident.

The suspect, identified as Beau Deaver, had a warrant out for his arrest for walking away from Community Corrections according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Beau Deaver
Beau Deaver(MCSO)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle causing traffic closures
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded in late-night shooting in Grand Junction, suspect at large
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Standoff
Standoff situation in Clifton
Delta County to transition into Level Blue
Nada Culver to be temporary Deputy Director at BLM
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope