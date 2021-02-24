One arrested following standoff in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff Office Deputies and the SWAT team had to force their way into a home in Clifton home on Tuesday night after a lengthy standoff with a suspect.

After several hours of not complying with deputies commands, tear gas was deployed and deputies entered the house on Coronado Way near E Road. Deputies then were able to enter the residence and arrest the suspect without further incident.

The suspect, identified as Beau Deaver, had a warrant out for his arrest for walking away from Community Corrections according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Beau Deaver (MCSO)

