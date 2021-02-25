Advertisement

Barn catches fire in Montrose, no injuries reported

(AP Newsroom)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Fire Department was paged to a barn fire on the outskirts of town around 9 p.m. on Wednesday on 5875 Road, just west of town and near Shavano Valley.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner was trying to get animals out of the barn. No reports have indicated that any people or animals were injured in the fire.

It is believed that the fire started by a heat lamp that was keeping the animals in the barn warm. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. The scene was cleared by 11:38 Wednesday night.

