“Blunt force injuries of the head” ruled cause of death for 48-year-old skier at Sunlight Mountain Resort

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Garfield County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death for a 48-year-old man who died while skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Feb. 23.

The Coroner says that Job Henning, a resident of Bethesda, MD, was killed by blunt force injuries of the head, and his death has been ruled an accident.

Henning was found by other skiers at the base of a tree, who then initiated CPR until Sunlight Ski Patrol arrived. Henning was then taken to the first aid area where he was met with a Glenwood Springs Fire Department ambulance. The Coroner says that Henning could not be resuscitated and was declared deceased.

Henning was on vacation with his wife and two children. At the time of the incident, Henning was reported to have been skiing with his teenage daughter who was further downhill and did not witness the incident.

The Coroner says that Henning was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

