City looks into possibility of buying Glacier Ice Arena

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The City of Grand Junction is looking into the possibility of buying the Glacier Ice Arena. This comes a week after an anonymous donor offered a one million dollar contribution to the facility.

Now, a local figure skating club is speaking out about the possibility of the city buying it.

Grand Junction Figure Skating Club says they’ve been traveling to Aspen, Eagle, and Vail to skate but wish the local rink was open.

Some are writing letters to the city and pleading with them to take action.

The rink is on the market for two million dollars and just last week an anonymous donor offered one million dollars to anyone who buys the arena and keeps it as an ice rink.

“It was such a blow to our figure skating community that the rink was going to sell, and it wasn’t going to be a rink anymore. And so, We all just really kind of lost hope so this is kind of breathing new life into the club’s energy,” says President Grand Junction Figure Skating Club, Debra Williams.

“I’m trying to be transparent, however, there’s times where we in financial situations have to be a little coy, and that’s where we’re at,” says Mayor Grand Junction Duke Wortmann.

The city says they may begin to make decisions about the Glacier Ice Arena within the next week.

