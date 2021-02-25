Advertisement

CPW cautions wildlife advocates to take wolf reintroduction “nice and slow”

A trail of wolf tracks observed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Northwest Colorado...
A trail of wolf tracks observed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Northwest Colorado on January 19, 2020. Photo courtesy CPW.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Some wildlife advocates are urging Colorado officials to streamline planning for reintroducing the gray wolf. They argue the launch of an overly bureaucratic process will frustrate the intent of voters who approved wolf reintroduction by the end of 2023.

But the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, which must approve a plan, delivered a message Wednesday: Take it nice and slow. Commissioners say it will take time to ensure that scientists and ranchers, wildlife activists and the rural Western Slope counties where wolves will be reintroduced all have a say on the polarizing issue.

