Crews fighting fire west of Mesa County Landfill

(Chris Schumann)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several agencies are actively fighting a brush fire that started just west of the Mesa County Landfill on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:30 and is currently burning between the railroad tracks and the Gunnison River. No Structures are threatened at this time, but train traffic has been stopped in the area according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on how the fire started have not been released. We are told the fire is 5-7 acres at this time.

