Advertisement

Food Bank of the Rockies Partners with Beef Sticks for Backpacks

Food Bank of the Rockies Partners with Beefsticks for Backpacks.
Food Bank of the Rockies Partners with Beefsticks for Backpacks.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Food Bank of the Rockies is joining in the fight against childhood hunger by partnering with Beef Sticks For Backpacks. Together they help provide food to children over the weekends when they don’t have access to school-based meal programs.

Beef Sticks for Backpacks is a nonprofit organization and it distributed more than 53,000 beef sticks to Colorado kids in 2020. This year, the demand is increasing.

Beef Sticks for Backpacks plans to distribute 3,700 beef sticks per week on the Western Slope through Kids Aid in Grand Junction and Food Bank of the Rockies’ Totes for Hope program.

President and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, Erin Pulling, said the need for food assistance on the western slope is at a level never seen before and its partnership with programs like Beef Sticks for Backpacks allows them to help ensure children get the nutrients they need to grow.

Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region. It distributed more than 100 million pounds of food in 2020, a record in its 42-year history.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
One arrested following standoff in Clifton
Crews fighting fire west of Mesa County Landfill
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Crews able to contain fire west of Mesa County Landfill
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Delta County to transition into Level Blue on State’s COVID-19 dial
The church holds multiple food drives each week, which includes community donations
Clifton Christian Church receives large donation from Ariel