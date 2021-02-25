Food Bank of the Rockies Partners with Beef Sticks for Backpacks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Food Bank of the Rockies is joining in the fight against childhood hunger by partnering with Beef Sticks For Backpacks. Together they help provide food to children over the weekends when they don’t have access to school-based meal programs.

Beef Sticks for Backpacks is a nonprofit organization and it distributed more than 53,000 beef sticks to Colorado kids in 2020. This year, the demand is increasing.

Beef Sticks for Backpacks plans to distribute 3,700 beef sticks per week on the Western Slope through Kids Aid in Grand Junction and Food Bank of the Rockies’ Totes for Hope program.

President and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, Erin Pulling, said the need for food assistance on the western slope is at a level never seen before and its partnership with programs like Beef Sticks for Backpacks allows them to help ensure children get the nutrients they need to grow.

Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region. It distributed more than 100 million pounds of food in 2020, a record in its 42-year history.

