Garfield County to move to Level Blue on State’s COVID-19 dial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Garfield County was notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the county will be moving to the Blue “Caution” level of the State’s COVID-19 dial due to a decrease in COVID-19 transmission. The change will go into effect on Feb. 26.
What does this mean for Garfield County?
- Personal Group Gatherings: Up to 10 from no more than 2 households
-Restaurants: 50% capacity up to 175 indoors with 6 ft. between parties. Outdoors per guidance
-Last Call: 12 am
- Non-critical manufacturing: 50% capacity up to 175
- Offices: 50% capacity
- Gyms and Fitness Centers: 50% capacity up to 175
- Group Sports and Camps: 50 person cap per activity
- Personal Services: 50% capacity up to 50 people
- Indoor seated and unseated events and entertainment – 50% capacity up to 175
- Outdoor seated and unseated events and entertainment – 50% capacity up to 250 people
To see a list of each level’s restrictions, click here.
