Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical...
Mars rover’s giant parachute carried secret message
One arrested following standoff in Clifton
Crews able to contain fire west of Mesa County Landfill

Latest News

Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman responds to reports the police force was...
Capitol Police Chief: No intelligence provided to police about attack
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief, stimulus checks package
The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens of more stores
Democrats are trying to revive the Equality Act, which was passed in the House in 2019 but...
House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people