Two arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two suspects that allegedly took part in recent storage unit burglaries have been taken into custody according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and Casey Palmer, 32 were arrested without incident and are facing a slew of charges in connection to the incidents. Andrew Jansen, 38, was also arrested on unrelated warrants.

Andrew Jansen, 38 (MCSO)

The burglaries occurred at the Renta-Space Units near I-70B. During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video showing the two male suspects entering the two sheds on at least four separate days between February 18-21. The suspects were seen loading items from the storage units into a BMW.

Deputies were able to identify the owner of the car, and subsequently, two individuals believed to be involved in the burglaries, according to the MCSO.

Bourbeau and Palmer were arrested without incident on Feb. 23.

Bourbeau is facing the following charges:

- Four counts Second Degree Burglary F4

- Four counts of First Degree Criminal Trespass of Auto F5

- Two counts of Theft: $2000-$5000 from Building F6

- Possession of Burglary Tools F5

Palmer is facing the following charges:

- Four counts of Fugitive From Justice Warrant

- Four counts of First Degree Criminal Trespass of Auto F5,

- Four counts Second Degree Burglary F4

- Theft: $2000-$5000 from Building F6,

- Possession of Burglary Tools F5,

- Criminal Mischief: less than $300

This case remains under investigation. Bourbeau and Palmer are being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.