Advertisement

Grand Valley Task Force holds first meeting of 2021, focuses on education and law enforcement

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley Task Force held its first meeting of 2021 on Thursday night.

They tell us they have made progress working to identify and address systemic bias within systems in our community. The group formed last fall and is made up of community members and representatives from local agencies. The two areas they are focusing on right now is education and law enforcement.

The President of the group, Anna Stout, says the work done so far is just the beginning and that their efforts will take time.

“The idea is to really look at each system and make sure that we don’t have things built into our systems that we don’t mean to have there that are making people experience those systems unfairly or inequitably,” explains Stout.

”It’s not being accusatory, it’s not saying things are terrible and they’re broken and they’re wrong. Instead, it’s looking at it and saying I think we can do these things better and I think we can do these things in a very transparent way so people are witnessing how those changes are being made and what those conversations are that being held.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical...
Mars rover’s giant parachute carried secret message
Picture showing where the motorist plunged over the cliff.
Motorist saved after plunging over cliff on Red Mountain Pass
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
“Blunt force injuries of the head” ruled cause of death for 48-year-old skier at Sunlight Mountain Resort
Shown left, Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and shown right, Casey Palmer, 32
Two arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries

Latest News

fire academy
Fire Academy
Local company back in the valley after helping Texans in aftermath of deadly storms
task force
Grand Valley Task Force Meeting
local company
Local Company Helps Unthaw Equipment in Texas