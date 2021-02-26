Advertisement

Local company back in the valley after helping Texans in aftermath of deadly storms

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local company is back in the Grand Valley after helping businesses in Texas deal with the aftermath of last week’s deadly winter storm.

Certek Heating Solutions operates in Grand Junction off 24 Road.

They tell us they were in Texas this past week, helping several companies thaw out their equipment.

We’re told they primarily work with those in the oil and gas industry to help them keep functioning in the cold weather.

“If they can’t move that water because it’s solid, they can’t get their job done. So we prevent their water from freezing and they can keep working,” says Dominic Jones, CEO of Certek. “Also if they’re moving oil, it won’t necessarily freeze at that temperature, but it will get thick and viscous. We keep it thin so it will keep moving.”

They tell us they had to scramble a little to get their equipment down in Texas, but they’re glad they were able to help.

