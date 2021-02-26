Advertisement

Riverfront Trail closure beginning Monday

Published: Feb. 26, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A section of the population Riverfront Trail will be closed for several weeks.

The City of Grand Junction and its contractor are starting improvements to the Colorado Riverfront Trail starting next week.

On Monday, the trail will be closed between Hale Ave. and South 7th Street, on the east side of the 5th Street- Highway 50 overpass.

Crews are going to be installing new concrete segments and pedestrian lighting.

There will be a detour in place for people using the trail. The closure is expected to last for about six weeks.

