Riverside Educational Center expands to Clifton Elementary School

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Riverside Educational Center is opening its 11th after-school site at Clifton Elementary School. REC is a nonprofit agency that provides after-school tutoring and enrichment activities to qualifying students.

The 2020 CARES Act made the expansion possible. REC’s executive director, Joy Hudak, said the CARE funding allowed them to jump start the expansion plans and begin serving students at Clifton Elementary School immediately after Spring Break.

On top of establishing a new program at Clifton Elementary School, the CARES funding allows REC to increase the number of students served in its existing after-school programs at Fruitvale Elementary School and Grand Mesa Middle School. The expansion increases the number of students the center can serve from 440 to over 520 in grades K-12.

Starting Monday, qualified students at Clifton Elementary can enroll in the program. Enrollment forms are available on the REC website.

Riverside Educational Center

