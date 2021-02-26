Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ace’

By Erin Crooks
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Ace is a 2 year-old, neutered male, possibly a pit mix. This guy has a lot of energy! He loves to run zoomies in the yard whenever he can. He would be a great companion for walks, hikes, and runs.

Roice-Hurst says he does prefer the company of adults that are able to take their time to get to know him. He has lived with other dogs, but a dog introduction is recommended prior to adoption. Cats are not his favorite and he would need to go to a home without them.

He is available for adoption at the shelter.

