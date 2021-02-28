Colorado Pet Pantry hosts pet food drive at Clifton Christian Church

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Pet Pantry has expanded to the Western Slope. The pantry held their first pet food bank in the region on Saturday morning.

Clifton Christian Church holds a monthly Saturday food drive, and from now on pet food will be available at each event, as well. Around 50 volunteers helped pack cars full of food today, and 500 different families were expected to attend the food drive.

“We have been expanding all over the state, and now have expanded to the Western Slope,” says Kylie Caraher, Colorado Pet Pantry’s Western Slope Manager. “We’re going to be here [at the church] the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 to 11.”

Colorado Pet Pantry has partnered with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to start a new location in Delta, which will open Sunday morning.

There were also some special guests at the Clifton food drive, including the Canine Stars, a dog show which travels all over the country. Three dogs from the Canine Stars helped entertain people waiting in the drive-thru line. The Girl Scouts of Colorado were on hand, as well, selling cookies at the front entrance.

Clifton Christian Church will hold its next pet food drive in late March.

