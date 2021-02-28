Mavericks clinch first RMAC title in 11 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mavericks remain at the top of the RMAC food chain at 18-1, winning their first RMAC regular-season title in 11 years. Ethan Menzies led with night with 29 points and nine rebounds. Blaise Threatt also came up in double digits with 13 points. The Mavs outscored 53.4% to the SkyHawks 41.5%, winning 78-58.

They will PLAY Chadron State in the Quarterfinal of the RMAC Tournament Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30 PM.

The women had to cancel their last game of the season Saturday night against Fort Lewis because of COVID-19 on the Skyhawk side. The game won’t be made up because all games had to have been played by Saturday, February the 27th. Instead, they will also host the first round of the RMAC Tournament on Tuesday. The Mavs finished the regular season at 13-7 and will host the first round for the third straight season. Tip-off is at 530, against MSU-Denver.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.