Girl Scout Cookie Program extended through March 21(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Girls Scouts across the nation have experienced some challenges running their cookie business because of the pandemic, so The Girl Scouts of Colorado is extending the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program through March 21.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado, Leanna Clark, said she’s proud to see the innovative ways Girl Scouts have met the challenge of running their cookie businesses during the pandemic and GSCO wanted to give the scouts more time to deliver the comforting taste of Girl Scout Cookies to their customers.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls develop five lifelong skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Each cookie purchase helps strengthen girls’ Girl Scout leadership experience and supports young female entrepreneurs.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado is made up of more than 20,000 girls and 10,000 adults. The organization began more than 100 years ago on March 12, 1912.

