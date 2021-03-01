Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Humane Society opens new location in Delta

The new shelter also includes a pet pantry
The new shelter also includes a pet pantry(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society opened a new location Sunday morning in Delta, which will provide shelter services for stray and impounded pets.

The humane society held a brief ceremony on Sunday, which included a ribbon cutting along with speeches from local representatives. People could also tour the new facility, which is located at 720 West 4th Street in Delta.

Anna Stout, the CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society, says Delta clearly needed a pet shelter.

“It’s an area with a lot of need, and we’re pleased to be able to fill that need,” Stout said. “At our Grand Junction location, we see a lot of animals coming in from Delta, and a lot of people who come from Delta to adopt from us.”

The new shelter will also include a pet pantry. The pantry will provide owners in the area with food and other pet supplies.

