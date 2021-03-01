Advertisement

Sunday night accident on 27 1/2 Road

Photo from the scene of the crash
Photo from the scene of the crash(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An adult male was issued a citation for careless driving, failing to provide proof of insurance, and driving without a valid license after a rollover accident on Sunday night.

The Grand Junction Police Department says the accident happened in the 2900 block of 27 ½ Road, where the adult male drove off the right side of the road and struck a fence and light pole, before rolling and coming to a stop.

Police say the driver did not have any apparent injuries, however, he was transported to the hospital due to the circumstances of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

