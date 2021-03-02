400 tickets are available to fans for CMU Volleyball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU volleyball are making a few changes to their schedule for the month of March. The RMAC had to reschedule games that were postponed because of COVID-19.

The Mavericks will play CSU Pueblo on March 13, a make-up game from February 6. On March 17, they’ll host Westminster which will be their last home game of the regular season. On March 29, they are set to take on School of Mines.

The Mavs are ranked fifth in the country and are undefeated and 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the RMAC. They will have a 3-team match on Thursday, March 4 against MSU Denver and UCCS beginning at 430 PM.

Fans, including the general public can attend under COVID-19 protocols. CMU will be allowed to sell 400 tickets.

For tickets: www.cmumavericks.com/tickets.

For COVID-19 protocols: COVID-19 related protocols

