Big game hunting license applications are live

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hunters can now submit their big game applications to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for the 2021 season. According to Randy Hampton of CPW, millions have already come in.

Obtaining a license for hunting and fishing is important because doing so without one can result in fines and suspensions.

Through provisions allowed by the 2018 Future Generations Act, application fees increased by 2.7% this year to keep up with costs and inflation.

Last year was a record year for application numbers, and Hampton expects this year could set another one. The application period closes on Apr. 6 with results coming out by early June.

