Crews battling brush fire north of Mack

(Photo Credit: Chris Schumann)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews with the Bureau of Land Management, Mesa County Wildland Team, and Lower Valley Fire Department are currently battling a brush fire between North 9th and 10th Road in the East Salt Creek area North of Mack.

There is limited information on the fire at this time. We will continually update this article when information is received.

