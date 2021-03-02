Advertisement

Driver killed in rollover accident

Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover accident north of I-70 near 29 Road. Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Sunday at about 9:30 a.m.

Authorities believe the incident happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The coroner was contacted and will release further information to the public when able.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Photo from the scene of the crash
Sunday night accident on 27 1/2 Road
Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 141
Picture showing where the motorist plunged over the cliff.
Motorist saved after plunging over cliff on Red Mountain Pass
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
“Blunt force injuries of the head” ruled cause of death for 48-year-old skier at Sunlight Mountain Resort

Latest News

Burn season returns, after it was canceled in 2020
Open burn season begins in Mesa County
Syringes await vaccines at a vaccination event.
Vaccine phase 1B.3 begins Friday, exactly one year after Colorado’s first confirmed COVID case
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado