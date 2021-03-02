Driver killed in rollover accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover accident north of I-70 near 29 Road. Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Sunday at about 9:30 a.m.

Authorities believe the incident happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The coroner was contacted and will release further information to the public when able.

