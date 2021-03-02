Advertisement

Mesa County Animal Services offering vouchers to spay and neuter pets

(KKCO/KJCT)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In an effort to curb pet overpopulation Mesa County Animal Services is offering vouchers to spay and neuter pets.

They are utilizing a grant to help subsidize the program with participating veterinarians. For $25 you can have your pet spay or neutered if they are current on their vaccinations. Pets that are spayed and neutered also lead healthier longer lives.

“They do need to have a reason why they need the assistance for it your financial needs then the vets ultimately decide if they qualify or not,” says Kevin Bozarth with Mesa County Animal Services.

The vouchers will be valid from now through Sep. 30.  There are 13 participating vets in the voucher program.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Driver killed in rollover accident
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: Semitruck in Calif. crashes with SUV carrying 25, killing 13
Photo from the scene of the crash
Sunday night accident on 27 1/2 Road

Latest News

Area that could be impacted by the water outages
Water outages could cause impact for Redlands, high elevation residents
Crews battling brush fire north of Mack
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Burn season returns, after it was canceled in 2020
Open burn season begins in Mesa County