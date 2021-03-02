Open burn season begins in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Open burn season started Monday in Mesa County. Agricultural and residential burn permits are issued by Mesa County Public Health.

The Grand Junction Fire Department says there are increased concerns over this spring’s fire conditions, with several local incidents already in February. They warn anyone participating not to burn when it is warm, dry, and windy, as these conditions could cause fires to get out of control.

“In march, we see temperatures start to come up, and it gets nice and breezy,” says Ellis Thompson-Ellis, the fire department’s Community Outreach Specialist. “Start thinking about red flag warnings, that means fire danger is high. We’ve already had several significant incidents this year, in February, which is pretty unusual for us.”

Burn season returns after it was canceled in 2020 due to air quality concerns and fewer resources as the pandemic hit.

A burn ban was also in effect last fall, following a historic wildfire season. All four of Colorado’s largest fires ever occurred in 2020.

