Water outages could cause impact for Redlands, high elevation residents

Area that could be impacted by the water outages
Area that could be impacted by the water outages(KKCO/KJCT)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Resident’s water in the Redlands and in higher elevations could be impacted as Ute Water is planning a lengthy water outage in the area.

The water outage is planned for March 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. In the Redlands, you can expect low water pressure or a full water outage during that time. It will also directly impact homes near Channing Way, Hickman Road, and 37 and 9/10 Roads near Palisade.

Officials say the reason for the water outage is because they’re installing a new waterline.

“We had a similar outage in January of last year, and so those customers that were affected by that outage in January of last year are anticipated customers that will be affected by this outage,” says Andrea Lopez with Ute Water.

Once water pressure is back up and running, Ute Water says your water may look cloudy but should clear up with time and is safe to use.

