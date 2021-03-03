CMU advance to the semifinals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Men’s team is now 19-1 after beating Chadron State, 67-52 Tuesday night.

Ethan Menzies finished with a double-double, 19 points and 13 rebounds and Blaise Threatt snagged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

CMU will play the #5 seed Adams State in the semifinal round on Friday at Brownson Arena. In their last meeting, the Mavericks won in overtime, 80-66. Time is TBD

The women also advanced to the semifinals but they will play on the road. They beat MSU Denver 59-53 Tuesday night.

Natalie Bartle snagged her second double-double of her career, 20 points and 10-rebounds. Kylyn Rigsby went home with 15 points and Daniella Turner came into double figures with 14 in her return.

They will play School of Mines Friday night. All games can be streamed on the RMAC network.

