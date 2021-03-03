New study highlights poor road conditions in Colorado and Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new report released on Tuesday found that many of Colorado’s roads are in need of an upgrade. The report was put together by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit.

TRIP found that while Colorado is one of the fastest growing states by population and economy, road conditions could use some serious improvement across the state, including in Mesa County.

The new report compiled several statistics about transportation in Colorado, along with a close look at Mesa County roads and bridges. According to the study, 26 percent of major roads in Mesa County are in poor condition, and an additional 26 percent are in mediocre condition.

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership says these statistics are concerning, but not surprising.

”Our roads, especially our rural roads are 47th in the nation in quality,” reflects Robin Brown, Executive Director for GJEP. “The report that came out today just verified everything that we already know, which is that our road infrastructure is way behind what it should be. That has severe economic implications on Mesa County.”

According to the report, rough roads cost the average Mesa County driver nearly $600 each year. The Colorado Department of Transportation is now considering a 10 year plan worth around $5 billion to significantly improve infrastructure in the state.

The TRIP study found that rural traffic fatalities almost double all other roadway deaths across Colorado. They also say travel was down 42 percent in April, right after the pandemic hit. That number rose to 10 percent less than normal in November, and they do expect to see a continued increase in travel throughout 2021.

