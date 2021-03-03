One person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Colorado Parks and Wildlife range

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was accidentally shot this morning at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional office in Grand Junction.

The person who was shot is a Bureau of Land Management employee who was training at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shooting range. Law enforcement agencies often use the range for training.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, and according to CPW, the person’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

“Our range facility is occasionally used by other law enforcement agencies,” explains Randy Hampton, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “This morning, some training was occurring with the Bureau of land Management. Unfortunately, there was an incident, an accidental discharge, and one of their employees was injured during that accidental discharge.”

The BLM employee was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, every training session at the range is required to have multiple safety officers present. Those safety officers did help respond to the Tuesday morning incident, along with the Grand Junction Police Department.

