Traveling professor rolls through Grand Junction on way to West Coast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A professor is hitting the road and trekking across the world to inspire students during the pandemic.

Troy Hale says through this process he is trying to encourage students to look at the positive instead of the roadblocks.

He started his trip in Michigan, and on Wednesday he made this way through Grand Junction.

Hale, who teaches film and journalism, shoots and edits videos of his “Professor on the Road” project. He says since his classes are completely online right now, he’s able to teach his class as he travels and help his students see the bright side of things.

“I know a lot of teachers and students are having a hard time with all of this, and you know it will be over, it’ll be over soon. And just do the best you can and try and be creative and figure out a way to connect with your students,” says Hale.

Hale is passing through Grand Junction while he makes his way to the west coast.

To watch some of his videos, click here.

