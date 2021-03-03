Advertisement

Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Face masks will remain a requirement at many big businesses in Texas and Mississippi despite the mask mandate being lifted in those states.

Many big-box retailers and pharmacies including Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy and Macy’s will continue to require masks for both customers and employees.

The mask rule will also stay in place at GM’s and Toyota’s manufacturing facilities.

Grocery stores like HEB and Albertson’s will require masks only for their employees. For customers, masks will be recommended.

The two states are ditching the mask requirement despite pushback from health experts and some business advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Driver killed in rollover accident
CPW
One person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Colorado Parks and Wildlife range
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Dems OK tighter income limits for COVID stimulus checks, official says

Latest News

Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Traveling professor rolls through Grand Junction on way to west coast
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Dems OK tighter income limits for COVID stimulus checks, official says