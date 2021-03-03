Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After nearly 40 years since the murders of Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and Annette Kay Schnee, authorities have arrested the suspect who allegedly killed the two women back in 1982.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw announced that Alan Lee Phillips of Dumont, Colorado has been arrested and is being held at the Park County Jail for his connection in the two homicides.

Alan Lee Phillips (02/06/1951) of Dumont, Colorado (CBI)

Both Oberholzter and Schnee were last seen hitchhiking outside the town of Breckenridge on Jan. 6, 1982. The women were not together, authorities say.

Oberholtzer’s body was found the next day on the summit of Hoosier Pass, and Schnee’s body was located six months after her disappearance in a rural area of Park County in July of 1982. Both women were shot to death.

Oberholtzer was 29 at the time of her death and Schnee was 31.

“I am honored to make this important announcement after nearly 40 years have passed since these murders took place,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. “This arrest is the culmination of technology, extraordinary police work, and an unwavering commitment to justice for Bobbie Jo, Annette and their families.”

In 2020, in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement, Metro CrimeStoppers and United Data Connect, new information was developed with genetic genealogy to identify a potential suspect in the case according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Following the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Phillips.

At the time of the murders, Phillips was 31 years old. He is now 70.

Phillips was taken into custody in Clear Creek County on February 24, 2021, without incident.

Phillips faces the following charges:

First Degree Kidnapping (2 counts)

First Degree Assault (2 counts)

First Degree Homicide (2 counts)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.