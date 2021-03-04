Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Ethan Menzies

Sophomore Forward Ethan Menzies has been a force the rest of the RMAC has to deal with
By Dave Ackert
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonight we featured Sophomore Forward Ethan Menzies who’s averaging over 16 points per game this season. He’s made an incredible jump in his second season playing under Coach DeGeorge.

In his last two games he’s averaging a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds a game.

His presence in the paint on Tuesday nights playoff game vs Chadron State was a game changer and one of the leading factors that helped propel the team into the next round of the RMAC Tournament.

Assistant Coach Kyle Bossier said “Ethan’s personality is an integral part of the group.” and that group is on a 8 game winning streak with an overall record at 19-1 heading into a Semifinals match-up vs #5 Adams State.

