Delta resident arrested following police pursuit
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A resident of Delta was arrested in Grand Junction Wednesday after a car pursuit.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies initiated a traffic stop on Horizon Drive, and the suspect initially pulled over. As the deputy approached, the vehicle drove away. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in a parking lot.
Jose Gonzalez, 26, of Delta, was identified as the driver and was arrested. He is facing the following charges:
- Vehicular Eluding F5
- Resisting Arrest M2
- Obstructing Peace Officer M2
- Reckless Driving
- Drove Motervehicle while Revoded as Habitual Offender M1
- Possession of a Dangerous or Illegal Weapon M1
- Unlawful Possession
- License Plate Improperly Displayed or not Clearly Visible
- Motor Vehicle Sticker not Displayed Properly
- Fugitive Other Jurisdiction Warrant
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia PO2
