Delta resident arrested following police pursuit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A resident of Delta was arrested in Grand Junction Wednesday after a car pursuit.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies initiated a traffic stop on Horizon Drive, and the suspect initially pulled over. As the deputy approached, the vehicle drove away. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in a parking lot.

Jose Gonzalez, 26, of Delta, was identified as the driver and was arrested. He is facing the following charges:

Vehicular Eluding F5

Resisting Arrest M2

Obstructing Peace Officer M2

Reckless Driving

Drove Motervehicle while Revoded as Habitual Offender M1

Possession of a Dangerous or Illegal Weapon M1

Unlawful Possession

License Plate Improperly Displayed or not Clearly Visible

Motor Vehicle Sticker not Displayed Properly

Fugitive Other Jurisdiction Warrant

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia PO2

