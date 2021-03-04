Advertisement

GJFD responds to Silver Oaks Drive house fire

(David Jones)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Thursday morning Grand Junction Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of Silver Oaks Drive.

Our crew on scene says the fire started around 1:30 a.m., and upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured and the residents were out of town at the time of the fire.

“While searching the home, crews learned that the single occupant of the home was out of town,” said the Grand Junction Fire Department in a press release.

Crews are expected to be in the area on Thursday morning for cleanup.

The pictures below show just how massive the fire got.

