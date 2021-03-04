Grand Valley Transit transitions to new phone app

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Transit has a new mobile app to help bus riders.

The app launched earlier this week, and is called Route Shout 2.0. Grand Valley Transit’s previous app, ETA SPOT, will discontinue on March 15th.

The new app allows for real time updates of bus locations across the valley, and uses a GPS system to find the nearest bus stop for riders using the app.

“It displays predicted times of arrival,” explains Andrew Gingerich, Transit Coordinator for Grand Valley Transit. “If you use the app and you find a stop on the route that you’re looking for, it will have a predicted time based on real time information for where the bus is.”

Grand Valley Transit says that not only is the app easier for riders to use, but it also allows the transit system to collect data internally that was previously not available. The app will also display emergency route changes, service announcements, and schedule updates.

It is available on the App Store for iPhone users, and Google Play for Android.

