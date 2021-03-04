Advertisement

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country’s North Island from the quake, which it measured at magnitude 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet).

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 6.9. It said it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) under the ocean about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
CPW
One person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Colorado Parks and Wildlife range
Left, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and right, Annette Kay Schnee
Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
The pandemic's impact on adolescent mental health.
The pandemic’s impact on adolescent mental health
The United Way of Mesa Count launched a new event called "Torture Your Trainer" in partnership...
United Way of Mesa County teams up with the local fitness community
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at...
IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns