D51 taps Dr. Brian Hill to be next superintendent

(D51)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At their latest school board meeting, District 51 selected their next superintendent to lead the district.

Dr. Brian Hill has been tapped for the position, who has been the assistant superintendent since 2019.

The board says based on his qualifications, he is the best candidate to replace the current Superintendent, Dr. Diana Sirko, once she retires.

As we’ve been reporting, Sirko is not expected to retire until June of 2022, but the school board wanted to get a head start on finding her replacement.

We talked to Hill on Thursday about the decision.

“It’s a unique situation and obviously it’s a great opportunity for me because I can continue to do the work that I’m already doing and working alongside Dr. Sirko, and have time for a transition into that role. So, it’s really ideal for me and I’m excited about the opportunity,” offered Hill.

The school board has not yet approved a contract for him, but we’re told he will not start getting his superintendent salary until he officially begins his new position.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

